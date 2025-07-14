Cindy Woods’s Newly Released "He Knew Me First" is a Powerful True Story of Identity, Faith, and Redemption Across Cultures and Castes
“He Knew Me First” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Woods is a compelling biography chronicling one man’s extraordinary journey from rejection and poverty in Nepal to spiritual fulfillment and purpose as a Christian minister.
New York, NY, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “He Knew Me First,” a captivating and inspiring true account of transformation through faith, is the creation of published author, Cindy Woods, a freelance writer based in Dallas, Texas.
Woods shares, “Indra should have had the easiest life available in his rural Nepal village. After all, he was born to a wealthy Brahmin family, the highest rung on the ladder of the country’s rigid caste system. Instead, rejected by his birth father, Indra was raised as an Untouchable by a family who did not want him. Young Indra’s keen intellect and burning curiosity eventually not only uncovered the truth of his birth but caused him to look at the caste system and ask why for the rest of his life. His amazing true journey from Untouchable to Brahmin Hindu priest to devoted Christian minister would take him through desperate poverty, wealth and power, devastating betrayals, miraculous survivals, and an ending that even Hollywood could not have scripted. Through it all, Indra, turned Joseph, would learn that God was always with him along his personal road of grace because God had known him first.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Woods’s new book is a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant story of identity, perseverance, and the enduring presence of God’s grace—no matter the starting point in life.
Consumers can purchase “He Knew Me First” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Knew Me First,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Woods shares, “Indra should have had the easiest life available in his rural Nepal village. After all, he was born to a wealthy Brahmin family, the highest rung on the ladder of the country’s rigid caste system. Instead, rejected by his birth father, Indra was raised as an Untouchable by a family who did not want him. Young Indra’s keen intellect and burning curiosity eventually not only uncovered the truth of his birth but caused him to look at the caste system and ask why for the rest of his life. His amazing true journey from Untouchable to Brahmin Hindu priest to devoted Christian minister would take him through desperate poverty, wealth and power, devastating betrayals, miraculous survivals, and an ending that even Hollywood could not have scripted. Through it all, Indra, turned Joseph, would learn that God was always with him along his personal road of grace because God had known him first.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Woods’s new book is a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant story of identity, perseverance, and the enduring presence of God’s grace—no matter the starting point in life.
Consumers can purchase “He Knew Me First” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Knew Me First,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories