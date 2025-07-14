Alyssa Worley-Martinez’s Newly Released "The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws" is a Charming Tale That Helps Children Navigate Emotions
“The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alyssa Worley-Martinez is an uplifting children’s story that blends fun, friendship, and emotional awareness through the eyes of an energetic dog with a disability.
Bridgeton, NJ, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws”: a heartwarming story that teaches children valuable emotional and social lessons. “The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws” is the creation of published author, Alyssa Worley-Martinez, who grew up on a farm in New Jersey, where she developed a deep love for animals and a strong sense of compassion. Her passion for rescue work has taken her around the world, including involvement in the Save the 200 Rescue Project. Alyssa also holds a BS in Counseling from Grand Canyon University and is committed to supporting children’s mental health. Her debut book, Pool Paws, introduces Snoop the Dog and explores emotional growth through engaging adventures. Alyssa believes animals can help children better understand their feelings, and she plans to continue the series to promote mental well-being in young readers.
Worley-Martinez shares, “Snoop is just like me and you. He loves to have fun, loves to play with his friends, and jumps high on the diving board.
“But sometimes Snoop gets a little slowed down by his small disability. On this adventure, see how Snoop overcomes his barriers and heeds the day.
Come join Snoop and pals on a fun day at the pool and learn how he is just like me and you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alyssa Worley-Martinez’s new book uses joyful storytelling and engaging characters to help young readers build empathy, resilience, and emotional confidence.
Consumers can purchase “The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories