Alyssa Worley-Martinez’s Newly Released "The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws" is a Charming Tale That Helps Children Navigate Emotions

“The Special Adventures of Snoop the Dog: Pool Paws” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alyssa Worley-Martinez is an uplifting children’s story that blends fun, friendship, and emotional awareness through the eyes of an energetic dog with a disability.