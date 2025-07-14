Andrea De La Torre’s Newly Released “The 7 Secrets For Overwhelming Joy” is an Inspiring Spiritual Guide Rooted in Scripture and Personal Transformation
“The 7 Secrets For Overwhelming Joy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea De La Torre is a heartfelt exploration of faith, healing, and discovering lasting joy through a deeper relationship with God.
Pearland, TX, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The 7 Secrets For Overwhelming Joy”: a transformative and faith-filled guide to discovering true joy in life’s darkest moments. “The 7 Secrets For Overwhelming Joy” is the creation of published author, Andrea De La Torre, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Ecuador before immigrating to Texas as a child. Even as an English Second Language student, Andrea persevered and graduated with honors, earning two bachelor’s degrees in just five years. Later, her dedication and faith led her to discover a true calling as a software engineer a journey that reflects both God’s grace and her unwavering determination.
De La Torre invites readers on a powerful journey of faith, healing, and divine perspective in her latest book. Before diving into the message, she encourages readers to take a moment and rate how overwhelming their joy feels on a scale from 1 to 10.
In the book, De La Torre shares her deeply personal experience of discovering how GOD’s view of sin differs from her own. “I used to picture sin as a hole, something I could see, touch, and imagine falling into,” she reflects. Driven by a need to understand and feel, she explored the metaphorical hole, seeking to grasp whether falling into it would cause pain and just how intense that pain might be.
Contrasting her own journey with that of fellow believers, De La Torre explains that Christians rely on their trust in the Bible and the guidance of the Holy Spirit. “Believers understand that the hole is dangerous and harmful. They hear the Holy Spirit warning them, and they do their best to avoid sin, believing that listening to the Spirit is the wisest path.”
She references 2 Timothy 3:16–17: “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” The book emphasizes that the Bible reveals GOD’s nature, teaches us about ourselves, and instructs us on how to live both in the present and for eternity. “Every second counts,” De La Torre writes. “Tomorrow may be too late to love others and live each moment in a way that glorifies GOD through our actions, thoughts, and words.” She affirms that the BIBLE not only helps us love, follow, and know GOD, but also deepens our understanding of humankind. It unveils GOD’s master plan of salvation and offers the assurance of HIS forgiveness through JESUS CHRIST.
“GOD’s love and HIS plan to save humanity are woven throughout the entire Bible, from the Old Testament to the New,” she adds. Readers are encouraged to reflect again on their initial rating of joy after completing the book’s “7 Secrets For Overwhelming Joy.”
De La Torre concludes with a personal testimony: “Through reading the BIBLE and building a relationship with GOD, JESUS, and the HOLY SPIRIT, my heart of stone was transformed. Without the Word of GOD, my marriage and my daughters’ lives would have remained bound by chains of addiction, sexual abuse, adultery, hatred, and wrath. Chains that would have plagued our family for generations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea De La Torre’s new book is a powerful testament to the healing power of God’s love and the enduring joy found in walking closely with Him.
Consumers can purchase “The 7 Secrets For Overwhelming Joy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The 7 Secrets For Overwhelming Joy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
