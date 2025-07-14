Kecia Little’s Newly Released "1-10 Christian Rhyme" is a Vibrant and Engaging Tool for Early Childhood Learning and Faith Development
“1-10 Christian Rhyme” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kecia Little is a cheerful and educational book designed to introduce young children to numbers, colors, and shapes while planting the seeds of Christian faith in their hearts.
Erie, PA, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “1-10 Christian Rhyme,” a fun, faith-filled introduction to early learning concepts, is the creation of published author, Kecia Little.
Kecia Little shares, “1–10 Christian Rhyme highlights our relationship with Jesus in a fun and memorable way. And it introduces young children to numbers, shapes, and colors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kecia Little’s new book offers an engaging and spiritually enriching experience, helping little ones explore their faith while learning foundational skills in a joyful and memorable format.
Consumers can purchase “1-10 Christian Rhyme” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “1-10 Christian Rhyme,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
