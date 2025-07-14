Ted Costin’s Newly Released “The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas” is a Heartwarming and True Story of Love, Loss, and the Holiday Spirit
“The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ted Costin is a touching account of a family’s Christmas miracle, where a beloved pet’s spirit returns to share one last holiday with the family who deeply loved her.
Midlothian, VA, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas”: a beautiful and uplifting story that blends the magic of Christmas with the enduring bond between pets and their owners. “The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas” is the creation of published author, Ted Costin, a dedicated husband and father who has made his career in state and local government across Virginia.
Costin shares, “The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas is about Christmas, pets, family, and a loving ghost.
“This book tells the true story of a cat whose spirit returned to share one last Christmas with the family she loved—a family who loved and missed her very much.
“While many people wonder if animals have souls, for one family, the answer is yes. In finding that answer, they created for themselves another Christmas memory.
Reading The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas may give you the same answer, as well as your own Christmas memory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ted Costin’s new book captures the profound connection we share with our pets and the joy they bring to our lives, even after they’re gone.
Consumers can purchase “The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cat Who Came Back for Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
