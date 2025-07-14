Robert A. Anderson Sr.’s Newly Released "Divine Intervention" is a Compelling Reflection on Faith, Destiny, and God’s Guiding Hand
“Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert A. Anderson Sr. is a thought-provoking memoir that explores the remarkable moments of divine intervention throughout his life, shaping his journey in profound ways.
Ellinwood, KS, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life”: an inspiring account of faith and fate, illustrating the extraordinary ways in which God’s hand shapes our lives. “Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life” is the creation of published author, Robert A. Anderson Sr., who fully retired in 2021 after being licensed to practice law in Kansas for thirty-seven years. He performed pro bono legal services every year he was a licensed Kansas attorney from 1984 through 2021.
He received an AAS degree in police science (with honors) from Northern Virginia Community College in 1976, a BA degree in the administration of justice (with honors) from the University of Wyoming in 1982, and a juris doctorate law degree (with honors) from Washburn University School of Law in 1984. While attending the Washburn law school, he was an associate editor of the Washburn Law Journal, the president of moot court, and inducted as a national member of the Order of Barristers for excellence in courtroom advocacy. His note and comment were published in the law journal. He attended the National Institute for Trial Advocacy at the University of Kansas in 1986 and the Workers Compensation College at the University of Arizona in 1989.
Robert A. Anderson, Sr. also graduated from the military police school at Fort Gordon, Georgia, in 1970 and served as a military policeman until his honorable discharge from the US Army in April 1973. He worked for the Fairfax County Police Department (Virginia) from 1973 to 1979, where he was a patrol officer for four years and a detective for two years. From 1979 to 1980, he worked for the Rock Springs Police Department (Wyoming) as a patrol officer and later as a lieutenant.
He was an adjunct instructor at Rock Springs community college, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he taught criminal investigation classes in 1980.
From 1988 until 1991, he was the director of the Division of Workers’ Compensation for the State of Kansas in Topeka, Kansas. He opened the Robert A. Anderson Sr. law office in Ellinwood, Kansas, in June 1991 as a sole practitioner. He practiced criminal defense in Central, Western, and Northwestern Kansas as a retained, court-appointed, and pro bono attorney until October 2016, when he semiretired and moved with his wife to Biloxi, Mississippi.
Anderson shares, “Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life discusses the incidents that occurred in my childhood, adolescence, and as an adult that I attribute to God’s use of divine interventions. This book also explains the comments I made in chapter 18 of my book Justice for Baby Roston, published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2023.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert A. Anderson Sr.’s new book is a profound testament to faith, offering readers an intimate look at the pivotal moments in his life where he believes God’s hand guided and protected him. Through personal anecdotes and reflections, Anderson provides a compelling exploration of divine intervention and the unseen forces that shape our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
He received an AAS degree in police science (with honors) from Northern Virginia Community College in 1976, a BA degree in the administration of justice (with honors) from the University of Wyoming in 1982, and a juris doctorate law degree (with honors) from Washburn University School of Law in 1984. While attending the Washburn law school, he was an associate editor of the Washburn Law Journal, the president of moot court, and inducted as a national member of the Order of Barristers for excellence in courtroom advocacy. His note and comment were published in the law journal. He attended the National Institute for Trial Advocacy at the University of Kansas in 1986 and the Workers Compensation College at the University of Arizona in 1989.
Robert A. Anderson, Sr. also graduated from the military police school at Fort Gordon, Georgia, in 1970 and served as a military policeman until his honorable discharge from the US Army in April 1973. He worked for the Fairfax County Police Department (Virginia) from 1973 to 1979, where he was a patrol officer for four years and a detective for two years. From 1979 to 1980, he worked for the Rock Springs Police Department (Wyoming) as a patrol officer and later as a lieutenant.
He was an adjunct instructor at Rock Springs community college, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where he taught criminal investigation classes in 1980.
From 1988 until 1991, he was the director of the Division of Workers’ Compensation for the State of Kansas in Topeka, Kansas. He opened the Robert A. Anderson Sr. law office in Ellinwood, Kansas, in June 1991 as a sole practitioner. He practiced criminal defense in Central, Western, and Northwestern Kansas as a retained, court-appointed, and pro bono attorney until October 2016, when he semiretired and moved with his wife to Biloxi, Mississippi.
Anderson shares, “Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life discusses the incidents that occurred in my childhood, adolescence, and as an adult that I attribute to God’s use of divine interventions. This book also explains the comments I made in chapter 18 of my book Justice for Baby Roston, published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2023.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert A. Anderson Sr.’s new book is a profound testament to faith, offering readers an intimate look at the pivotal moments in his life where he believes God’s hand guided and protected him. Through personal anecdotes and reflections, Anderson provides a compelling exploration of divine intervention and the unseen forces that shape our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Intervention: The Phenomenon that Protected Me and Changed My Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories