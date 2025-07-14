Linda Hozdic’s Newly Released "Melding All for God’s Glory" is a Transformative Exploration of the Holy Spirit's Guidance for Spiritual and Societal Renewal
“Melding All for God’s Glory: To Usher in the Era of the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Hozdic is a powerful call to recognize the influence of the Holy Spirit in guiding human actions, understanding societal issues, and restoring authentic Christian belief and practice.
Powell, OH, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Melding All for God’s Glory: To Usher in the Era of the Holy Spirit,” is a transformative work that invites readers to embrace the Holy Spirit as a divine guide for spiritual, personal, and societal renewal.
Hozdic shares, “The Holy Spirit is competing for our attention. He wants to be our rudder, our compass, and our ever-present guide. He is begging humans to acknowledge conflicts and self-defeating behaviors. He needs humans to speak with integrity and compassion. This entire book was conceived and orchestrated by the Holy Spirit. Automatic dictation flows throughout the book. The Holy Spirit has edited what he assigned me to draft.
“Part one of this book focuses on current issues within our culture and religious practices. Birth and the circle of life are sanctified in his eyes. Fears about the natural ending of planet Earth are put to rest, along with a reasonable approach to sustainability. The hazards of secularism, corruption, bias, and prejudice are discussed in light of a pastor’s role. Part two highlights early church errors that still affect religious practice today. The basic tenets of Jews, Christians, and Muslims are outlined. Innate human flaws are seen in character assassinations and the suppression of truth. Humility, truth, and forgiveness are imperatives. What must be included in any Christian doctrine of faith was dictated by the Holy Spirit. The third part of this book paints the trajectory of God’s plan for Christian belief and practice. Trust, respect, and attentive listening are the underpinnings for righteous living, and pain and suffering are necessary gauntlets for growth. Crime and justice are balanced against the rights and needs of all humans.
“The Holy Spirit needs pastors to avoid self-serving behaviors, to respect differences, and to meet the challenges inherent in the change process. Drawing closer to the Holy Spirit through quiet, attentive prayer is essential.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Hozdic’s new book offers a compelling vision of spiritual transformation and the importance of aligning with the Holy Spirit's guidance in personal, religious, and societal spheres.
Consumers can purchase “Melding All for God’s Glory: To Usher in the Era of the Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Melding All for God’s Glory: To Usher in the Era of the Holy Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
