Linda Hozdic’s Newly Released "Melding All for God’s Glory" is a Transformative Exploration of the Holy Spirit's Guidance for Spiritual and Societal Renewal

“Melding All for God’s Glory: To Usher in the Era of the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Hozdic is a powerful call to recognize the influence of the Holy Spirit in guiding human actions, understanding societal issues, and restoring authentic Christian belief and practice.