Donald James Willis’s Newly Released "One-Page Poetry with Pictures" is a Reflective and Artistic Exploration of Life, Memory, and Emotion
“One-Page Poetry with Pictures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald James Willis is a heartfelt blend of poetic expression and visual storytelling, offering readers a unique glimpse into personal history while capturing universal truths.
Rochester, NY, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “One-Page Poetry with Pictures”: a reflective and creatively illustrated collection of poetry that speaks to life’s joys, challenges, and revelations. “One-Page Poetry with Pictures” is the creation of published author, Donald James Willis, who earned his BA in English literature and creative writing from SUNY Oswego in 1978. Now retired from a long and demanding career in transportation, he reflects on life with gratitude—proud of his adult children, mindful of his aging health, and hopeful for the future. He shares this work with the wish that readers find lasting joy and meaning in its pages.
Willis shares, “A pleasant disclosure in verse. Autobiographical in nature, yet universally pertinent. A coming to terms sixty-eight years in the making, possibly more if one considers past lives. Peddles whole truth and valid beauty within each page, realizing only one indiscretion that Joe Z. and the author rationalized as being a vivid example of innocent error as artistic license so that we can all sleep well at night. The Blues and The Beige Apartments; a mirror image except for exterior paint, on the same plot of land right next door to each other. The author is thankful for his corrected memory, yet happy for the accident. We’re reminded that we lived together in The Biege Apts. those many years ago.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald James Willis’s new book invites readers into a poetic journey of self-reflection, nostalgia, and creative insight.
Consumers can purchase “One-Page Poetry with Pictures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One-Page Poetry with Pictures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
