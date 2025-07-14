Author Will Coakley’s New Book, "My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Author’s Interests, Passions, and Family Life

Recent release “My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning” from Newman Springs Publishing author Will Coakley is compelling and thought-provoking memoir that recounts the author’s experiences in life, commenting on his family and their individual journeys, his passions, and his observations of the world around him.