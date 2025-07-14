Author Will Coakley’s New Book, "My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Author’s Interests, Passions, and Family Life
Recent release “My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning” from Newman Springs Publishing author Will Coakley is compelling and thought-provoking memoir that recounts the author’s experiences in life, commenting on his family and their individual journeys, his passions, and his observations of the world around him.
Herndon, VA, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Will Coakley, a native of Long Island, New York, who loves sports, working out, watching films and television shows, and listening to music, has completed his new book, “My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning”: a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to journey through the author’s life as he discusses his family, interests, and topics of the world that have impacted who he is as a person.
“My book is about my family and how interesting our lives have been,” writes Coakley. “I love my family and wanted to include it in my book. I also talked about money, how important money is, and why we all need money. I talked about how I am going to be a billionaire one day, and I am on the right path. I talked about a few news stories, including some rescue stories and unfortunate losses. I also talked about sports, including George Mason’s Final Four run. When I talked about music, I talked about how it relates to me and how I love to sing to the good songs and not the bad songs. I did talk about God and believers and nonbelievers, and at one point, I did say to go to the side that believes in this world. I also talked about tests that are given to us and that we need to pass these tests given to us by the specific groups.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Will Coakley’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page, transporting them on a unique literary journey through the author’s mind. Deeply personal and candid, “My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Theory of Evolution: Part 4: Life with Meaning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
