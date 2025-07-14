Author CKK’s New Book, “Jasmine: Sisters of Hope Quadrilogy Volume 1,” Follows One Woman’s Journey of Self-Discovery Through Love, Loss, and Family Trauma
Recent release “Jasmine: Sisters of Hope Quadrilogy Volume 1” from Covenant Books author CKK is a poignant novel that centers around Jasmine, whose life circumstances lead to her being a single mother estranged from her family. But just as her life gets back on track, Jasmine is brought back into her family’s trauma and must face the one man she’s tried to escape—her father.
New York, NY, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CKK, who holds a Master of Educational Administration degree from Southern Utah University, has completed his new book, “Jasmine: Sisters of Hope Quadrilogy Volume 1”: a compelling and thought-provoking tale of one woman’s journey to find independence as she endures countless struggles in her homeland, with her family, and in her search for love.
After working in many different fields to support his family, author CKK accepted a job teaching high school on the Navajo Nation. He taught for six years before jumping into administration for three years as an assistant principal. Most recently, he accepted the position of principal at a neighboring high school. CKK and his wife have been married for over thirty years, and together they have four children and three grandchildren. In his free time, the author enjoys sports, hiking, skateboarding, collecting basketball cards, and reading. CKK is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
“As a child, Jasmine and her family are forced to flee from their homeland,” writes CKK. “They find themselves in America where her newfound freedoms lead to Jasmine being disowned by her father and homeless on the streets of Washington, DC. She is rescued by her knight in shining armor who marries her, then whisks her away to Utah where he is employed in his family business.
“After three children, Jasmine and her husband, Robert, separate due to complications from his addiction to alcohol. Jasmine finds herself a single mother supported by her four closest friends, her in-laws, and her husband’s best friend who, by fate, lives in the spare bedroom of Jasmine’s house. Jasmine quickly finds herself caught up with three different men who wish to woo her to gain her affections. She is forced to learn to be independent, find employment, and balance being a mom and her love life.
“Just as she is beginning to make progress, death throws her back into her old life and forgotten religion, forcing her to confront the one person she has tried to escape—her father. Full of hope, Jasmine fights for the bright future she always dreamed of having and searches for true love. This is the first book in a series of the ‘Sisters of Hope.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, CKK’s new book is a powerful exploration of the complexities of human relationships, the importance of friendship and community, and the resilience of the human spirit. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Jasmine: Sisters of Hope Quadrilogy Volume 1” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, taking them on a stirring journey that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Jasmine: Sisters of Hope Quadrilogy Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
