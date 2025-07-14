Author CKK’s New Book, “Jasmine: Sisters of Hope Quadrilogy Volume 1,” Follows One Woman’s Journey of Self-Discovery Through Love, Loss, and Family Trauma

Recent release “Jasmine: Sisters of Hope Quadrilogy Volume 1” from Covenant Books author CKK is a poignant novel that centers around Jasmine, whose life circumstances lead to her being a single mother estranged from her family. But just as her life gets back on track, Jasmine is brought back into her family’s trauma and must face the one man she’s tried to escape—her father.