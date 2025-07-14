Author Melissa Ducote’s New Book "No Yellow Goop For Me" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers the Many Blessings One Can Experience When They Truly Love God
Recent release “No Yellow Goop For Me” from Covenant Books author Melissa Ducote is a heartfelt tale inspired by true events that follows Maggie, a young girl who enjoys reading Scripture with her mother and learning about God. After she experienced a surprise blessing at school, Maggie learns how centering God in one’s heart as she does shows God just how much his children love him.
Baton Rouge, LA, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Ducote, a Louisiana native and dedicated nurse for over three decades, has completed her new book, “No Yellow Goop For Me”: a delightful story of a young girl who learns all about God through reading Scripture with her mother, and holds the Lord close to her heart each and every day.
“Maggie learns a new scripture about God’s favor,” writes Ducote. “She gets to highlight her new scripture in her mommy’s much-loved Bible and will think of that scripture every time she eats ice cream!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melissa Ducote’s new book is inspired by a beautiful learning moment the author has with her own child, as well as the author’s desire to introduce children to the Bible to create a strong foundation in Christ.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Ducote’s story to life, “No Yellow Goop For Me” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, inviting them to place God first in their life, and learn all about his wonderful love and salvation through reading his Scripture.
Readers can purchase “No Yellow Goop For Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Maggie learns a new scripture about God’s favor,” writes Ducote. “She gets to highlight her new scripture in her mommy’s much-loved Bible and will think of that scripture every time she eats ice cream!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melissa Ducote’s new book is inspired by a beautiful learning moment the author has with her own child, as well as the author’s desire to introduce children to the Bible to create a strong foundation in Christ.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Ducote’s story to life, “No Yellow Goop For Me” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, inviting them to place God first in their life, and learn all about his wonderful love and salvation through reading his Scripture.
Readers can purchase “No Yellow Goop For Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories