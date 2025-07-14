Author Melissa Ducote’s New Book "No Yellow Goop For Me" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers the Many Blessings One Can Experience When They Truly Love God

Recent release “No Yellow Goop For Me” from Covenant Books author Melissa Ducote is a heartfelt tale inspired by true events that follows Maggie, a young girl who enjoys reading Scripture with her mother and learning about God. After she experienced a surprise blessing at school, Maggie learns how centering God in one’s heart as she does shows God just how much his children love him.