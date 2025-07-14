Author Edith Slabaugh’s New Book, "Daily Walk with God," is a Collection of Devotionals Designed to Help Readers Reflect on Their Relationship with God Every Day
Recent release “Daily Walk with God” from Covenant Books author Edith Slabaugh is a heartfelt and engaging assortment of daily devotionals aimed at helping readers take time to connect with the Lord. Covering a wide variety of topics, Slabaugh shares her devotionals to motivate and inspire readers to place God first in their lives.
Nappanee, IN, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edith Slabaugh, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who works as a receiving coordinator and enjoys the outdoors, gardening, canning, and spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “Daily Walk with God”: a beautiful series of devotionals exploring the incredible blessings and miracles that can be found when one opens themselves up to God’s presence.
“You have been fearfully and wonderfully made and are great in his sight!” shares Slabaugh. “He gave us the ability to serve him, to be called out of darkness and brought into his marvelous light. He gives us power, love, and a sound mind. His Word says we are to proclaim his excellency. We need to thank him and bless his holy name. God is good! He loves us no matter how unlovable we seem. His love endures forever, and his faithfulness is to all generations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Edith Slabaugh’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s habit of sending daily devotionals through text to inspire her loved ones to take time to connect with God each day. Emotionally stirring and endearing, “Daily Walk with God” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along and forge a stronger relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Daily Walk with God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
