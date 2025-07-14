Author Edith Slabaugh’s New Book, "Daily Walk with God," is a Collection of Devotionals Designed to Help Readers Reflect on Their Relationship with God Every Day

Recent release “Daily Walk with God” from Covenant Books author Edith Slabaugh is a heartfelt and engaging assortment of daily devotionals aimed at helping readers take time to connect with the Lord. Covering a wide variety of topics, Slabaugh shares her devotionals to motivate and inspire readers to place God first in their lives.