Author Bonnie Weber’s New Book, "Heaven Awaits: Inspirational Daily Devotions," is a Collection of Daily Reflections Designed to Strengthen One’s Faith in the Lord

Recent release “Heaven Awaits: Inspirational Daily Devotions” from Covenant Books author Bonnie Weber is a compelling series of daily devotionals aimed at helping readers develop a stronger relationship with God through Scripture and introspection. With each entry, Bonnie challenges readers to reflect on how they can center God in their lives.