Author Bonnie Weber’s New Book, "Heaven Awaits: Inspirational Daily Devotions," is a Collection of Daily Reflections Designed to Strengthen One’s Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Heaven Awaits: Inspirational Daily Devotions” from Covenant Books author Bonnie Weber is a compelling series of daily devotionals aimed at helping readers develop a stronger relationship with God through Scripture and introspection. With each entry, Bonnie challenges readers to reflect on how they can center God in their lives.
Saginaw, MI, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Weber, who resides in Michigan with her husband of forty-five years, has completed her new book, “Heaven Awaits: Inspirational Daily Devotions”: a stirring collection of daily devotionals that span the length of a year, encouraging readers to ruminate and strengthen their relationship with the Lord and his written word each and every day.
Author Bonnie Weber enjoys studying the Bible and sharing her faith with others. She is very active in her church, where she attends various Bible classes, in addition to serving on the women’s board and also serving funeral luncheons. Sharing God’s Word with others is a special mission of hers. The mission field is plentiful, and she hopes to bring the lost and erring to know God.
“[I] was inspired to create [my] own daily devotional book after reading numerous devotion booklets over the years and attending various women’s retreats and seminars,” writes Bonnie. “The Bible verses were provided to [me] from family, friends, and utilizing the Thompson’s Chain-Reference Bible. [I encourage] people to read the Bible to make their faith stronger. And let kindness rule in your life!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bonnie Weber’s new book promises to be a vital tool for those aiming to grow closer to God. Drawing from the author’s years of studying the Bible, “Heaven Awaits” invites readers from all walks of life to open up their hearts and minds to his messages of love and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Heaven Awaits: Inspirational Daily Devotions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
