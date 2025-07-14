Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Root and Fruit: Genealogies and Spiritual Growth," Explores How Genealogy Can Relate to Natural and Spiritual Relationships
Recent release “Root and Fruit: Genealogies and Spiritual Growth” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a fascinating study that explores Biblical genealogy, and its influence on one’s spirituality. Through sharing his findings, Meaders aims to help readers discover the impact their own genealogy can have of their family histories.
Anchorage, AK, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Meaders, who spent forty years engaged in intelligence, investigations, and inspections, has completed his new book, “Root and Fruit: Genealogies and Spiritual Growth”: a unique and insightful look at the impact that genealogy can have not only on one’s understanding of their family history, but their relationship to their spirituality as well.
“This book examines several aspects of genealogy as it relates to both natural and spiritual relationships,” writes Meaders. “It looks at Jesus’s two genealogies, recorded in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, delineating, respectively, his royal and priestly lineages.
“It also examines the vital importance that genealogies played in the Israelite nation and religion. Within these, lineages provided the necessary resources to confirm or deny one’s ability to serve as a Levite or descendant of Aaron. It differentiates between vain and valid genealogies and their impact upon people’s understanding of their own family histories.
“Approximately two hundred sources were reviewed and excerpted as supporting elements. They are conspicuously noted, perhaps slowing down the flow of the study’s narrative. However, the nature of the ‘call’ for this work was to restore silent voices, those that, though long gone, are members of the Great Cloud of Witnesses, through their lifetimes’ ministries and character witness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Meaders’s new book will not only open readers up to interesting truths regarding Biblical genealogy of both Jesus and the Israelites, but also acquaint them with substantial resources to fuel their personal and family genealogical and spiritual journey.
Readers can purchase “Root and Fruit: Genealogies and Spiritual Growth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
