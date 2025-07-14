Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Root and Fruit: Genealogies and Spiritual Growth," Explores How Genealogy Can Relate to Natural and Spiritual Relationships

Recent release “Root and Fruit: Genealogies and Spiritual Growth” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a fascinating study that explores Biblical genealogy, and its influence on one’s spirituality. Through sharing his findings, Meaders aims to help readers discover the impact their own genealogy can have of their family histories.