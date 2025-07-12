Tampa Realtor Jessica Jimenez Honored with Legendary Award and Selected as Zillow Flex Partner Agent
The Revest Group Becomes One of Ten Agent Teams in Tampa Market Hand-picked by Zillow.
Tampa, FL, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Jimenez, founder of The REvest Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, continues to make waves in Tampa Bay real estate with two major accomplishments: receiving the coveted Legendary Award and being named a Zillow Flex Partner Agent—an exclusive designation held by only ten teams in the entire Tampa market.
The Legendary Award is particularly meaningful to Jimenez, as it’s not based on sales alone—it’s voted on by the people who know her best: her clients, peers, and community. “This isn’t just any award—it’s voted on by my peers, clients, and community, the very people I admire and respect so much,” she shared. “To know that my work, my dedication, and my passion for real estate have made an impact is humbling beyond measure.”
A New York City native, Jessica began her career as a dedicated Buyer’s Agent, but it was during the 2008 market crash that her resilience and adaptability truly emerged. In the face of economic uncertainty, she leaned into her strengths—her bilingual communication skills, a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from USF, and her deep knowledge of the Florida market—to not only stay in the business, but to rise above the challenges and differentiate herself in a competitive industry.
Over the years, she’s built a standout reputation in residential sales, asset management, and real estate investment strategy. As founder of The REvest Group, Jessica leads a boutique team with a mission-driven focus: empowering clients to build wealth through real estate, while also mentoring the next generation of agents to do the same.
Her recent acceptance into the Zillow Flex program, a highly competitive and performance-based partnership, connects her directly with motivated buyers and sellers—allowing her team to close more deals, faster. Only ten agents in the Tampa Bay region hold this elite status, making Jessica’s inclusion a powerful testament to her results, integrity, and client-first approach.
Now, she’s opening the door to growth-minded professionals who want more from their real estate career. “This fuels me to keep pushing, keep growing, and keep serving at the highest level,” said Jimenez. “And I’m looking for agents who are ready to do the same.”
Agents who join The REvest Group gain access to high-quality leads, one-on-one mentorship from a top-producing industry leader, and the support of a team that truly operates like a family. For agents who want to scale their business, sharpen their skills, and be part of something meaningful—this is the opportunity. For media inquiries or to learn more about joining The REvest Group, visit www.revestgrp.com or follow @therevestgroup on social media.
