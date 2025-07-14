Author Zackary White’s New Book, "Simplistic Poetry," is a Collection of Poems Exploring a Wide Variety of Topics That Aim to Inspire, Uplift, & Bring Joy to All Readers

Recent release “Simplistic Poetry” from Page Publishing author Zackary White is a compelling and engaging series of poems and reflections that comment on a variety of topics. Ranging from observations on the beauty of nature to uplifting prose that aims to deliver messages of hope, “Simplistic Poetry” offers something for everyone.