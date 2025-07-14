Author Zackary White’s New Book, "Simplistic Poetry," is a Collection of Poems Exploring a Wide Variety of Topics That Aim to Inspire, Uplift, & Bring Joy to All Readers
Recent release “Simplistic Poetry” from Page Publishing author Zackary White is a compelling and engaging series of poems and reflections that comment on a variety of topics. Ranging from observations on the beauty of nature to uplifting prose that aims to deliver messages of hope, “Simplistic Poetry” offers something for everyone.
Klamatch Falls, OR, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zackary White, who first developed an interest in writing and storytelling while in the sixth grade, has completed his new book, “Simplistic Poetry”: a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems that aims to speak to readers from all walks of life.
“‘Simplistic Poetry’ is a book of various poems,” shares the author. “From poems of the outdoors, silly poems, to inspirational poetry. There’s a poem for everyone in this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zackary White’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to journey through the author’s very soul to experience the beauty that can be found in simple, yet effective prose.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Simplistic Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
