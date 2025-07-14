"RediPlate" Metabolism Assay Kits from AkrivisBio

AkrivisBio is thrilled to announce the launch of a new concept in assay kits, “RediPlate,” a patent pending design in which all the assay components are already applied to the wells. The end user has to merely rehydrate the well, add the sample and start reading. RediPlate kits are designed to enhance reproducibility, easy to use, and deliver faster, more accurate results. RediPlate kits are built to support your research work from discovery to validation.