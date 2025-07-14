"RediPlate" Metabolism Assay Kits from AkrivisBio
San Jose, CA, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AkrivisBio is thrilled to announce the launch of a new concept in metabolism assay kits, “RediPlate,” a patent pending design in which all the assay components are already applied to the wells. The end user has to merely rehydrate the well, add the sample and start reading. RediPlate kits are designed to enhance reproducibility, easy to use, and deliver faster, more accurate results. AkrivisBio RediPlate product portfolio includes a variety of chemical, biochemical and enzyme acitivty assays.
AkrivisBio RediPlate kits are built to support your research work from discovery to validation. These assay kits are applicable to biochemical research looking for solutions in cancer, obesity, diabetes, neurodegenerative disease and other fields.
