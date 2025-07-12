Loaded Pixel Creative Takes Home Bronze Telly Award for Penn Sports Medicine Campaign
Loaded Pixel Creative, a Philadelphia-based video production studio, won a Bronze Telly Award in the Local TV category for its Penn Sports Medicine campaign. The spot was praised for its strong storytelling and visual impact. This honor highlights Loaded Pixel’s continued excellence in creative content, adding to a history of industry recognition.
Philadelphia, PA, July 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loaded Pixel Creative, a full‑service video production and creative studio based in Philadelphia, is proud to announce that its campaign for Penn Sports Medicine has earned a Bronze Telly Award in the Local TV category at the 46th Annual Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor recognizing video and television content across all screens.
The awarded campaign showcased Loaded Pixel’s ability to blend compelling storytelling with polished production values. The spot centered on Penn Sports Medicine was recognized for its local resonance and visual impact, standing out in a highly competitive field of submissions from across the globe.
“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from the Telly Awards,” said Timothy Lanzone, Founder and Director at Loaded Pixel. “This Bronze win reflects the passion and precision our team brought to the Penn Sports Medicine project, and we’re honored our work is recognized on such an esteemed platform.”
Founded in 2012 in Philadelphia, Loaded Pixel has built a reputation for award‑winning work across branding, commercial content, documentary, and animation including previous accolades from the Telly Awards, Promax/BDA, Addy Awards, and Emmys.
About Loaded Pixel Creative
Loaded Pixel is a full-service video production and creative studio delivering concept-to-final-cut services in advertising, branded content, documentary, institutional film, and animation. Based in Philadelphia and equipped with in‑house directors, producers, and post‑production professionals, the agency serves clients ranging from boutique brands to Fortune 500 companies.
About the Telly Awards
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens. The 46th Annual Telly Awards received over 13,000 submissions from all 50 U.S. states and five continents, judged by more than 200 leading experts in the industry.
Bobby Reed
267-519-2387
https://loadedpixelcreative.com/
