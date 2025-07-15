Author Tre'’s New Book, “Draco & Feynx Saga: Draco's Awakening,” is a Gripping and Thought-Provoking Tale That Explores a Hidden World of Vampires Living Amongst Humans
Recent release “Draco & Feynx Saga: Draco's Awakening” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Tre' is a compelling novel that introduces readers to a world in which vampires live secretly among humans. As readers discover the intricate societal structure the vampires have put into place, everything is soon thrown into question as a threat to the vampire world emerges.
New York, NY, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tre', who enjoys a variety of pastimes including video games, anime, sports, painting, and cooking, has completed his new book, “Draco & Feynx Saga: Draco's Awakening”: a fascinating and richly detailed story that immediately draws the reader into a complex hidden world of vampires living among humans, painting a vivid picture of the vampire hierarchy, powers, and politics.
“(‘Draco & Feynx Saga’) is an epic vampire fantasy tale, mature in nature, rich in adventure, violence, love, and erotic undertones,” writes Tre’. “It does not shy away from attempting to provide the readers with an honest and at times unvarnished depiction of vampire society and fantasy lore. Where some vampire novels and epics are for teenagers and young adults, The ‘Draco and Feynx Saga’ is not for the lighthearted. It is a franchise for adults who can understand and appreciate its diverse richness and complexity.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Tre'’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s lifelong interests in vampires and is the first entry in the author’s new vampire fantasy series, the “Draco and Feynx Saga”.
With rich world-building and engrossing characters, "Draco & Feynx Saga: Draco's Awakening" is a philosophically deep and engaging novel that is sure to resonate with fans of the vampire genre, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Draco & Feynx Saga: Draco's Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
