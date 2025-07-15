Author Brian Freeman’s New Book, "The PRISON in Glass," is a Powerful Account of the Struggles the Author Faced, as Well as His Journey to Self-Discovery and Freedom
Recent release “The PRISON in Glass” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brian Freeman is a riveting memoir that documents the challenges the author endured as he lived his life viewing himself only as he imagined others would. But after years of setback and being held prisoner by society, Freeman begins to find himself and live a life of freedom and honesty.
Clinton, MD, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian Freeman, who was raised in the DC area and holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Binghamton University and a master’s degree in instructional design and technology from Purdue University Global, has completed his new book, “The PRISON in Glass”: a stirring account of hope that follows the author as he reflects upon his life journey to find himself and break free from the glass prison society had created for him in his mind.
“The heart of my story is about my struggles to play professional basketball in the NBA, and how I’ve found a new purpose in life after my dreams were shattered,” Freeman shares. “How does a Black man accept failure when society has placed him in a prison made of glass, seeing himself only as he imagines others see him, expecting him to conform to predetermined expectations and stereotypes? How does a man who has spent his entire young adult life face the reality that the foundation of his identity has been a facade? Will he succumb to the pressure to live up to extraneous judgements, or will he carve his own path to freedom?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Brian Freeman’s engaging memoir is a stunning story of self-discovery and redemption, as well as a social commentary about systemic racism, America’s failed educational system, and how society tells Black and Brown children that their success will only be through physicality and not intellectualism. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Freeman shares his story in the hopes of helping understand that the prison in glass must be shattered for all people to discover their potential and attain true liberation in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The PRISON in Glass" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“The heart of my story is about my struggles to play professional basketball in the NBA, and how I’ve found a new purpose in life after my dreams were shattered,” Freeman shares. “How does a Black man accept failure when society has placed him in a prison made of glass, seeing himself only as he imagines others see him, expecting him to conform to predetermined expectations and stereotypes? How does a man who has spent his entire young adult life face the reality that the foundation of his identity has been a facade? Will he succumb to the pressure to live up to extraneous judgements, or will he carve his own path to freedom?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Brian Freeman’s engaging memoir is a stunning story of self-discovery and redemption, as well as a social commentary about systemic racism, America’s failed educational system, and how society tells Black and Brown children that their success will only be through physicality and not intellectualism. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Freeman shares his story in the hopes of helping understand that the prison in glass must be shattered for all people to discover their potential and attain true liberation in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The PRISON in Glass" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories