Author Brian Freeman’s New Book, "The PRISON in Glass," is a Powerful Account of the Struggles the Author Faced, as Well as His Journey to Self-Discovery and Freedom

Recent release “The PRISON in Glass” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brian Freeman is a riveting memoir that documents the challenges the author endured as he lived his life viewing himself only as he imagined others would. But after years of setback and being held prisoner by society, Freeman begins to find himself and live a life of freedom and honesty.