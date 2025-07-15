Tom Skeie’s Newly Released "Journey through Romans" is a Thought-Provoking Devotional and Bible Study Guide Designed to Build Spiritual Strength
“Journey through Romans: Supplements for a Healthy, Spiritual Immune System” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Skeie is a unique blend of daily devotionals and Bible study tools designed to deepen understanding of the book of Romans and promote spiritual resilience through God’s Word.
Bixby, OK, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Journey through Romans: Supplements for a Healthy, Spiritual Immune System”: a spiritually enriching tool that strengthens daily devotional practices and scriptural engagement. “Journey through Romans: Supplements for a Healthy, Spiritual Immune System” is the creation of published author, Tom Skeie, who has written thousands of daily devotionals over the past decade while working in high-tech management. Inspired by his Christian upbringing in Norway and a tradition of family devotions, he began sending brief daily messages to his son when he left for college. As others learned of the devotionals, the outreach grew into a broader ministry focused on encouraging daily Bible study and practical spiritual growth. More can be found at twothumbsministry.com.
Skeie shares, “How strong is your spiritual immune system?
“As many, my wife and I are increasingly concerned about the quality of our food, whether we are getting the necessary nutrients to stay healthy. And after discussing with several doctors and nutritionists, we have added a range of supplements to our diet to maintain a strong immune system that can fight off disease.
“Question is, do we worry as much about our spiritual health?
“Many seem to be living on a very simple diet, spiritually speaking, consuming a lot of processed food and therefore not getting the nutrients needed for the war between good and evil we are in. But what should we be doing to keep our spiritual immune system healthy?
“The goal for this book is not only to provide spiritual supplements but to build a curiosity and healthy habits in consuming the word of God. The book is set up as a hybrid between a daily devotional and a Bible study as it will take you on a journey through Paul’s letter to the Romans chapter by chapter through select verses. You can therefore use the book several ways, such as:
“• Daily devotionals, as each focus verse has its own commentary
“• A Bible study, going to specific chapters and verses
“• A book to increase your knowledge of Romans
“Journey through Romans presents a fresh approach to the study of this beloved letter that enabled us to absorb new content not seen before. Tom’s unique gift and style of writing helped open our spiritual ears and hear what the Lord had to say. The opening questions set the tone for deep meditation to really examine our hearts. Whether you need spiritual supplements for yourself or even new content to teach from the pulpit, we highly recommend this book. - Bob and Laura Baxter, Renewal Ranch Ministries, Oklahoma, USA
“We have had the honor of reading Tom’s daily devotionals for years. He always imparts wisdom and revelation in his writings. This book will encourage you to think outside the common Christian box, awaken you to new dimensions of what is possible in the kingdom of God, and inspire you to embrace continuous transformation in Christ. This is a liberating book, fundamental for this generation and indispensable for this time. We recommend his book to everyone. - Luis Sérgio and Geni Querino, Pastors Missionary Baptist Church, Muritiba, Bahia, Brazil
“I’ve searched for years for a devotional book that was not just someone’s personal thoughts with a Bible verse attached. With Journey through Romans, Tom has gotten to the heart of Romans and shared his personal insight into the focus verses. He has brought the highly theological book of Romans down to earth in a way that doesn’t diminish but rather enhances what the apostle Paul was communicating. I cannot recommend this book enough. - Sean Lytle, Connections Pastor, Eastern Baptist Church, Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Skeie’s new book is a spiritually nourishing resource perfect for personal growth, small group study, or church teaching.
Consumers can purchase “Journey through Romans: Supplements for a Healthy, Spiritual Immune System” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey through Romans: Supplements for a Healthy, Spiritual Immune System,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
