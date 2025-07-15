S. N. Ballard’s New Book, "The Dreamers Dream of Being Doctors," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Different Kinds of Doctors There Are to Treat Different Body Parts
Chattanooga, TN, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S. N. Ballard, a single mother of four who began writing children’s books as a way to teach her children how to use their imaginations while learning about the world around them, has completed her most recent book, “The Dreamers Dream of Being Doctors”: a captivating tale that follows twins Lily and Corey Dreamer, who learn about all sorts of different doctor specialists who help treat specific areas of the body to help sick people feel better.
“The Dreamers are twins that let their imaginations take off when it’s time to learn,” writes Ballard. “As they go about their everyday lives, they encounter different people, and after learning what these people do as their job or career path, the Dreamers become inspired! They begin to daydream and imagine what that career could be like for them. Dreamers dream the biggest dreams. What will they dream of today?”
Published by Fulton Books, S. N. Ballard’s book was inspired by the author’s own experiences with seeing many specialists when she became ill at the age of seventeen, and her desire to help others learn how many different types of doctors there are in the medical field.
With colorful and vibrant illustrations to help bring Ballard’s story to life, “The Dreamers Dream of Being Doctors” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to spark their imaginations and encourage them to consider what kind of career they might like to pursue.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Dreamers Dream of Being Doctors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
