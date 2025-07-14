Forcoda Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation with Forcoda Ventures Launch, Investor Luncheon, Referral Program & MVP Accelerator
Miami, FL, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Forcoda, a leading software development and product agency, celebrates 11 years of innovation. Founded by Lena Levine, who immigrated to the U.S. in 2009, Forcoda has become a trusted partner for startups, Fortune 500 companies, and VC firms. The agency delivers software solutions that drive sales and resonate with customers.
Since 2014, Forcoda has helped startups and innovation teams launch better products faster by combining UX/UI design and development with market and customer research. This approach ensures product-market fit while reducing redevelopment risk. Clients include Shake Shack, Oral-B, Cur.ate, M&T Bank, Refresh Miami, and Central Park Conservancy.
In 2025, Forcoda’s average MVP delivery time is 4–6 weeks — a speed it plans to scale through virtual sessions, investor events, and community initiatives.
Milestones:
· $150M+ in client funding raised
· $100K+ in MVP pre-sales
· Served high-profile, VC-backed startups
· Developed "Zero to $1M Customer Validation Framework"
· Launched Startup Mentor AI
· Opened second Miami office for LATAM expansion
Forcoda Ventures Debuts with Investor Luncheons (forcodaventures.com)
The new Forcoda Ventures division focuses on scaling tech companies and bridging innovation hubs. Two private luncheons mark its debut:
July 15 – Boca Raton, FL
CelWel™: Wellness startup with immune/inflammation support supplement
Premium steakhouse | 11:30 AM–3:00 PM | $1.5M raise
July 17 – Miami (Brickell), FL
LifePulse Corporation: AI healthtech startup for cardiovascular monitoring
Premium steakhouse | 11:30 AM–3:00 PM
Referral Program
Forcoda’s new referral program offers 10% bonuses and project discounts for partner referrals.
Join the program on forcoda.com
Webinar: Validate Before You Build
In July later on, Forcoda will host "Validate Your Vision Before Writing Code", teaching founders how to apply its Customer Validation Framework.
Free E-book & #Forcoda11Years Challenge
The agency is releasing a downloadable "From Concept to Traction" ebook for launching validated products. Founders can also join the #Forcoda11Years Challenge on social media for a chance to win a product audit from Lena Levine.
Looking Ahead
As it enters its second decade, Forcoda is pursuing global growth, including a summer business exploration in Australia. The agency continues to help founders reduce risk, move faster, and build products that scale.
Contact
ForcodaContact
Inna Dubrovina
+17609302984
forcoda.com
Inna Dubrovina
+17609302984
forcoda.com
