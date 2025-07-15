Z.A Butes’s New Book, “The Paradise Island: A Rejuvenation,” is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a Utopian Island Community That Threatens to Upset the Global Order
New York, NY, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Z.A Butes, a loving husband and father of two who resides in Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “The Paradise Island: A Rejuvenation”: an insightful tale that follows a visionary who creates an island utopia with the help of an heiress, only to have their perfect community be threatened by those who oppose such a dangerous change to the secret global power that controls the world.
“On a secluded South Pacific island, visionary Faust sees more than paradise—he sees a challenge to the global order,” writes Butes. “Faust purchased the island from Papua New Guinea, determined to build an independent, innovation-driven community free from traditional constraints.
“His former college girlfriend, Jennifer Bolton—heiress to the Bolton empire joins the Island, they conceived the idea together, what had became a reality.
“But dreams have costs. Within a decade, ‘Paradise Island’ became a model society on the world stage. Diplomats grow uneasy. Corporate titans circle. In the shadows, the secretive ‘Owners’ - rumored architects of global power—perceive a threat. To erase the island, they conspire to eliminate it.
“In ‘The Paradise Island: A Rejuvenation,’ alliances are tested, romance rekindles under swirling media scrutiny, utopia teeters between promise and peril. From sun-drenched beaches to corridors of power, this is a story of loyalty, love, ambition, and courage against all odds. Will Paradise Island stand as a beacon of hope, or collapse under relentless pressure?”
Published by Fulton Books, Z.A Butes’s book draws from the author’s own interests in philosophy and political science, offering a thought-provoking analysis of the world and current affairs. Expertly paced and eye-opening, “The Paradise Island: A Rejuvenation” is the first of a planned series, promising to captivate readers and leave them wondering if a perfect community like Paradise Island could truly exist in the world today.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Paradise Island: A Rejuvenation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
