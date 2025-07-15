Vonnie Ray’s New Book, “Is It Real? Always Keep Them Guessing,” is a Stunning and Emotionally Diverse Series of Poems Exploring All Aspects of the Human Condition
New York, NY, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vonnie Ray, a poet known for her thought-provoking and emotive verses, has completed her most recent book, “Is It Real? Always Keep Them Guessing”: a thought-provoking series of poems and reflections inspired by the author’s own experiences that delves into themes of love, loss, and the human experience.
“My collection of poems delves into the human psyche with raw emotions and lyrical depth,” writes Vonnie. “My poems explore love, sacrifice, and mental turmoil, celebrating resilience and the quest for identity and peace. It is a powerful, intimate journey through life’s chaos and humanity and the solace found in connection.”
“I suffer from schizophrenia and a mood disorder. I dissociate myself often. Sometimes I am unaware I have done it. Most of the time, I am out of touch with reality, and sometimes, I am in reality. It depends when my brain decides to split. I write each poem with emotional energy and what is on my mind at that time.
“My book is exciting, different, and unique, and it will make you ask yourself, Is it real? I want my readers to guess if the poem I wrote is real or make believe from a different perspective of how they interpret the message I am giving them through each of my poems.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vonnie Ray’s book, written in the author’s own authentic and unique voice, is a deeply personal and emotionally candid tome offering readers insight into the author’s very soul. With each entry, Vonnie aims to connect with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the world through her lens and provide comfort to those facing life’s struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Is It Real? Always Keep Them Guessing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“My collection of poems delves into the human psyche with raw emotions and lyrical depth,” writes Vonnie. “My poems explore love, sacrifice, and mental turmoil, celebrating resilience and the quest for identity and peace. It is a powerful, intimate journey through life’s chaos and humanity and the solace found in connection.”
“I suffer from schizophrenia and a mood disorder. I dissociate myself often. Sometimes I am unaware I have done it. Most of the time, I am out of touch with reality, and sometimes, I am in reality. It depends when my brain decides to split. I write each poem with emotional energy and what is on my mind at that time.
“My book is exciting, different, and unique, and it will make you ask yourself, Is it real? I want my readers to guess if the poem I wrote is real or make believe from a different perspective of how they interpret the message I am giving them through each of my poems.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vonnie Ray’s book, written in the author’s own authentic and unique voice, is a deeply personal and emotionally candid tome offering readers insight into the author’s very soul. With each entry, Vonnie aims to connect with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the world through her lens and provide comfort to those facing life’s struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Is It Real? Always Keep Them Guessing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories