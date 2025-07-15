Bill Hilgemann’s New Book, "Are You Ready?" is a Powerful Read That Offers the Tools One Needs in Order to Spiritually Prepare for Whatever Life May Hold
Arapahoe, CO, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bill Hilgemann, a loving father of two and grandfather of seven, has completed his most recent book, “Are You Ready?”: a stirring and thought-provoking work that aims to guide readers towards a state of spiritual preparedness so that they may be ready to fight back against their enemies and not be swayed from God’s path for them.
“As I began to learn the Word, I was amazed at how the enemy would try to change my mindset—my thoughts,” shares Hilgemann. “Men and women, our minds are the control towers of our bodies. Everything we physically do begins with a thought. In my first book, I included a chapter titled ‘Get Prepared, Not Scared.’ We must first prepare our minds! Are you ready?”
Published by Fulton Books, Bill Hilgemann’s book is an enlightening tome that offers readers the tools they need to remain vigilant in a time of uncertainty and darkness, no matter how strong one’s spiritual enemies may become. Drawing from his own personal experiences and observations, Hilgemann shares his writings in the hope of connecting with readers from all walks of life, reminding them to hold on to their faith and seek out the Lord to guide them through whatever challenges life may present.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Are You Ready?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
