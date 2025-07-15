Author Alanna Faris’s New Book, "The Platypus," is a Charming Story of a Chicken Who Learns a Valuable Lesson on Learning to Accept Oneself for Who They Are
Recent release “The Platypus” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alanna Faris is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young chicken, who is unhappy with his looks. With the help of Mother Nature, the chicken is able to transform but soon discovers how much happier he was before changing himself.
New York, NY, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alanna Faris, a creative loving mother of two, has completed her new book, “The Platypus”: a timeless story of a chicken who, with the help of Mother Nature, changes his appearance for good, only to later regret ever changing himself in the first place.
“This story is about a young chicken who was not that happy with the way he looked,” writes Faris. “We could say that he had low self-esteem. He envied the beautiful qualities of other animals and asked Mother Nature to make him look like them. After experiencing what it was like to be like them, he realized he would have been better off staying the way he was before all the changes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alanna Faris’s engaging tale is a powerful story about self-acceptance that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere. With vibrant artwork to help bring Faris’s story to life, “The Platypus” is a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Faris first drafted “The Platypus” when she was in fourth grade. Her wish and prayer is that everyone who reads this book be inspired to value his or her own talent as a young one and to know that if they want, they can also publish their own stories.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “The Platypus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This story is about a young chicken who was not that happy with the way he looked,” writes Faris. “We could say that he had low self-esteem. He envied the beautiful qualities of other animals and asked Mother Nature to make him look like them. After experiencing what it was like to be like them, he realized he would have been better off staying the way he was before all the changes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alanna Faris’s engaging tale is a powerful story about self-acceptance that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere. With vibrant artwork to help bring Faris’s story to life, “The Platypus” is a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Faris first drafted “The Platypus” when she was in fourth grade. Her wish and prayer is that everyone who reads this book be inspired to value his or her own talent as a young one and to know that if they want, they can also publish their own stories.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “The Platypus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories