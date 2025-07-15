Author Alanna Faris’s New Book, "The Platypus," is a Charming Story of a Chicken Who Learns a Valuable Lesson on Learning to Accept Oneself for Who They Are

Recent release “The Platypus” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alanna Faris is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young chicken, who is unhappy with his looks. With the help of Mother Nature, the chicken is able to transform but soon discovers how much happier he was before changing himself.