Author Sherry Gay’s Memoir, "The Tellin' Takes Courage: The Good Lord Raised Me," is a Page Turner That Will Entice the Reader to Cry on One Page and Laugh on the Next
“The Tellin' Takes Courage: The Good Lord Raised Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sherry Gay is a captivating story full of Fort Worth history, such as the Highway to Hell, sexual and mental abuse, and the antics of a latch-key kid growing into adulthood. Her poignant story recounts the challenges and roadblocks she endured, as well as the valuable life lessons she learned along the way.
New York, NY, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Gay, a loving wife and mother who, along with her work for civil service and defense contractors, was an elementary teacher for twenty-three years, has completed her new book, “The Tellin' Takes Courage: The Good Lord Raised Me”: a stirring and engaging memoir that chronicles the author’s struggles and triumphs she has endured throughout her life, and how her loved ones and faith helped to guide her through it all.
“Writing my story is a path needed taken, if not for others, but for myself,” writes Sherry. “I could not let my life close silently keeping quiet about the spiritual experiences that have governed my life. The good Lord raised me.
“I hope to give children and adults alike the courage to speak of present and past abuse they are faced with and trust in the telling that the listener will not be judgmental, but give credence and understanding of what is shared.
“Do not feel sorry for me. The things that have transpired in my life has made me the caring person I am.
“Along the way, my hope is that you, the reader, will have a good laugh at some of my antics and maybe shed a tear or two at others.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sherry Gay’s deeply personal and emotionally candid series will captivate readers with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Tellin' Takes Courage: The Good Lord Raised Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Also available in audiobook format.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
