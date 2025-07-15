Author Evan R. Harris’s New Book, "The Testimony of the Prophet's Scribe," Follows the Early Latter-Day Prophets Through the Eyes of the Author’s Great-Great-Grandfather
Recent release “The Testimony of the Prophet's Scribe” from Covenant Books author Evan R. Harris is a stunning biography of the author’s great-great-grandfather, who served as a scribe to the prophet Joseph Smith and Brigham Young, offering a testimony of the early days of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Eagle Mountain, UT, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evan R. Harris, a loving husband and father of nine, as well as a veteran of the US Army who lives in Eagle Mountain, Utah, with his wife, Christy, has completed his new book, “The Testimony of the Prophet's Scribe”: a riveting account that follows the author’s great-great-grandfather as he worked as a personal scribe to both Joseph Smith and Brigham Young, offering readers a personal and in-depth look at the beginnings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“This book is a testimony of my great-great-grandfather Thomas Bullock,” writes Harris. “He was raised in England, where he called himself ‘one of Her Majesty Queen Victoria’s officer of excise.’ Following his conversion to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his service as a missionary in England, he moved to the United States. He served as a scribe to Joseph Smith, and he then was called to become Brigham Young’s personal scribe.
“The message will enlighten the reader with a renewed understanding of the Spirit of the Lord guiding these early Latter-day prophets. It will describe, through Thomas Bullock’s eyes, how they led the church through the trials of Nauvoo and established the kingdom of God in the tops of the mountains.
“Isaiah 2:2 states, ‘And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills, and all nations shall flow unto it.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Evan R. Harris’s new book began as a writing assignment for a history class during the author’s time earning a degree in history from Brigham Young University. Deeply personal and thoroughly researched, “The Testimony of the Prophet’s Scribe” offers a clear and intimate description of the early Latter-day Saints, making it a must-read for anyone interested in the church’s beginnings and their journey out west.
Readers can purchase “The Testimony of the Prophet's Scribe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
