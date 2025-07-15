Author Evan R. Harris’s New Book, "The Testimony of the Prophet's Scribe," Follows the Early Latter-Day Prophets Through the Eyes of the Author’s Great-Great-Grandfather

Recent release “The Testimony of the Prophet's Scribe” from Covenant Books author Evan R. Harris is a stunning biography of the author’s great-great-grandfather, who served as a scribe to the prophet Joseph Smith and Brigham Young, offering a testimony of the early days of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.