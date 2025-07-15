Author Cindy C. Ragland’s New Book, "Hidden Talent," is a Charming Story About the Undiscovered and Often Underutilized Talents That Lie Within Individuals

Recent release “Hidden Talent” from Covenant Books author Cindy C. Ragland is a heartfelt story of a young boy who believes he has no talents to share and is unworthy of participating in his class’s talent show. But when his talent finally surfaces, his teacher and friends do everything they can to convince him to participate and show it off to everyone.