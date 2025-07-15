Author Cindy C. Ragland’s New Book, "Hidden Talent," is a Charming Story About the Undiscovered and Often Underutilized Talents That Lie Within Individuals
Recent release “Hidden Talent” from Covenant Books author Cindy C. Ragland is a heartfelt story of a young boy who believes he has no talents to share and is unworthy of participating in his class’s talent show. But when his talent finally surfaces, his teacher and friends do everything they can to convince him to participate and show it off to everyone.
New Canton, VA, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cindy C. Ragland, who resides in Virginia with her family and has worked in education for over fifteen years, teaching primarily middle school mathematics and business, has completed her new book, “Hidden Talent”: a beautiful and engaging story of a young boy who believes he has no talents to share with others, but soon discovers that deep down is a hidden talent just waiting to be revealed.
“It’s sign-up day for the Annual Talent Show, and everyone in Ms. Peterson’s class is thrilled to add their name to the show lineup,” writes Ragland. “That is, everyone except Daniel. Certain that he is the only student in class without a talent to share and feeling unworthy of participating, Daniel believes it’s best for him to watch this year’s show from the audience. It seems that no amount of encouragement from Daniel’s loving teacher Ms. Peterson is enough to persuade him to participate…until a hidden talent surfaces.
“Will Ms. Peterson and Daniel’s classmates be able to convince him that he, too, has something to contribute to the Annual Talent Show? As readers travel with Daniel along his journey of discovering his own unique purpose, ‘Hidden Talent’ seeks to remind the audience that everyone has something to offer in this life and that each gift is important. God blesses all of us with talents, and when we trust Him and step out in faith to use our gifts, the results can be greater than anything we could ever imagine. Just ask Daniel.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cindy C. Ragland’s new book is a delightful and thought-provoking tale that will captivate readers of all ages, encouraging them to explore their talents and share their gifts with the world, just as God intends for them.
Readers can purchase “Hidden Talent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
