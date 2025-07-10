Ally Medical Emergency Room Expands to San Marcos
Ally Medical Emergency Room proudly announces the opening of its newest freestanding ER in San Marcos, expanding high-quality, physician-led emergency care to more Texas communities. Located just off I-35, the new facility offers 24/7 access, advanced diagnostics, and minimal wait times. Backed by a mission of delivering empathetic, patient-first treatment, Ally Medical ER is redefining what the emergency care experience can and should feel like.
San Marcos, TX, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ally Medical Emergency Room Expands to San Marcos with Opening of New Freestanding ER
Ally Medical Emergency Room, a leading provider of freestanding emergency medical care facilities across Texas, proudly announces the opening of its newest location in San Marcos at 2810 S. I-35 Rd., San Marcos, Texas 78666.
The San Marcos facility marks Ally Medical ER’s ninth emergency room in Texas since its founding in 2016, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to expanding access to timely, high-quality emergency care in local communities. Freestanding emergency rooms (FSERs) provide a convenient and efficient alternative to traditional hospital ERs — delivering the same full range of emergency services, but without the long wait times often associated with hospitals.
“Ally is thrilled to begin serving the San Marcos community,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room. “Our mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality emergency care — with less waiting and more personal attention. We believe every patient deserves more than just prompt treatment; they deserve to be seen, heard, and cared for with empathy and excellence.”
The new Ally Medical ER in San Marcos is physician-owned and staffed 24/7 by board-certified emergency physicians and highly trained clinical teams. The 6,500-square-foot facility includes seven exam rooms, with space to add three more, and is equipped with advanced diagnostic imaging capabilities including CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds. If a patient requires hospital admission after being diagnosed and stabilized, Ally Medical ER coordinates all necessary transportation and transfer logistics to a nearby hospital.
Key Features of the New San Marcos Facility:
24/7 Access – Open every day, around the clock.
Minimal Wait Times – Designed for efficiency and fast treatment.
Expert Medical Team – Board-certified emergency physicians and skilled clinical staff on-site.
Advanced Diagnostics – On-site CT scanner, X-ray, and ultrasound capabilities.
Convenient Location – Easily accessible off I-35 in San Marcos.
Ally Medical ER thanks Holland & Knight for providing legal counsel throughout the facility opening and related transactions.
About Ally Medical Emergency Room
Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Ally is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care — with less waiting and more personal attention. The patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming, stress-reducing environment for patients and families.
Learn more at https://allymedical.com.
Please contact media@allymedical.com for all media inquiries.
