Ally Medical Emergency Room Expands to San Marcos

Ally Medical Emergency Room proudly announces the opening of its newest freestanding ER in San Marcos, expanding high-quality, physician-led emergency care to more Texas communities. Located just off I-35, the new facility offers 24/7 access, advanced diagnostics, and minimal wait times. Backed by a mission of delivering empathetic, patient-first treatment, Ally Medical ER is redefining what the emergency care experience can and should feel like.