Author KB Taylor’s New Book, "Sofie," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Sets Out on a Journey to Discover the Truth About Herself and Her Destiny
Recent release “Sofie” from Page Publishing author KB Taylor is a stirring novel that follows Sofie, a young, orphaned woman who works to achieve her dreams and build a life of her own design. But just as everything seems to be looking up for Sofie, a life changing truth is revealed that sends her on a journey to discover who she truly is.
Belton, SC, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KB Taylor, a licensed auctioneer who resides in upstate South Carolina with her husband and many animals, enjoying her retirement after selling her business of twenty-five years, has completed her new book, “Sofie”: a riveting story of one woman’s quest to discover the truth about her past, her identity, and her future.
“Sofie was orphaned as a child,” writes Taylor. “After living with relatives for a short time, she set out on her own. She lied about her age to rent an apartment and eventually found a job she loved. Everything was finally looking up for Sofie until she accidentally met a man who proved to her that everything in her life was a lie. She found the strength to get the answers she was desperately searching for from an unlikely source not from this world. Her journey took her full circle, ending at exactly the right spot, but not before living through a whirlwind of deception and false truths to discover her answers and her destiny.”
Published by Page Publishing, KB Taylor’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Sofie’s path to the truth, keeping them spellbound with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sofie” is a powerful story of truth and self-actualization, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Sofie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Sofie was orphaned as a child,” writes Taylor. “After living with relatives for a short time, she set out on her own. She lied about her age to rent an apartment and eventually found a job she loved. Everything was finally looking up for Sofie until she accidentally met a man who proved to her that everything in her life was a lie. She found the strength to get the answers she was desperately searching for from an unlikely source not from this world. Her journey took her full circle, ending at exactly the right spot, but not before living through a whirlwind of deception and false truths to discover her answers and her destiny.”
Published by Page Publishing, KB Taylor’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Sofie’s path to the truth, keeping them spellbound with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sofie” is a powerful story of truth and self-actualization, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Sofie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories