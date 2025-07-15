Author KB Taylor’s New Book, "Sofie," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Sets Out on a Journey to Discover the Truth About Herself and Her Destiny

Recent release “Sofie” from Page Publishing author KB Taylor is a stirring novel that follows Sofie, a young, orphaned woman who works to achieve her dreams and build a life of her own design. But just as everything seems to be looking up for Sofie, a life changing truth is revealed that sends her on a journey to discover who she truly is.