Author Scott Allen Curley’s New Book, "Absolution: The Dark Path to Light," Follows the Author’s Journey from Addiction and Homelessness to Success and Triumph
Recent release “Absolution: The Dark Path to Light” from Page Publishing author Scott Allen Curley is a moving and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his path from addiction, being incarcerated, and being homeless, and how each of his struggles helped to guide him away from the darkness towards a life of success and happiness.
Plano, TX, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott Allen Curley, the co-CEO of FinishLine Tax Solutions, one of the nation’s largest tax resolution firms, has completed his new book, “Absolution: The Dark Path to Light”: a potent memoir that highlights the author’s journey from tragedy to triumph as he turns a life of addiction and incarceration into well-earned success and healing.
Scott Allen Curley, self-made millionaire and one of the nation’s most unlikely and successful businessmen, was born into the world unknown by his father and unwanted by his mother. Adopted by the Curley family, Scott recognized from an early age the conflict between who he was and the person he was expected to be. To fill this gap, he created an alternate persona of confidence and popularity while secretly questioning his own identity and self-worth.
The struggle beneath this contrasting and conflicting identity crisis eventually leads him down a dark path of drugs, criminal activity, and ultimately a decade of incarceration in some of the most dangerous and violent prison units in the country. A roller coaster of abuse, drugs, prison, sobriety, determination, relapse, homelessness and, ultimately, absolution, Scott Allen Curley’s journey from darkness into the light is a true story that proves it’s never too late and no one is ever too lost to turn tragedy into triumph.
“I’ve learned to embrace the struggle and the challenge,” writes Curley. “I used to think if it was too hard, I didn’t want to do it; but now, I’ve learned to appreciate the challenge because it feels so good to get through it successfully. Maybe the addict in me loves it, that feeling, to overcome something that started out feeling insurmountable; that’s the ultimate high! Maybe it took a thirty-five-year prison sentence to help me adjust my way of thinking to become a survivor as opposed to a quitter.”
The author continues, “Destiny. Fate. Every mistake, every seemingly wrong turn, led me here. I think about that, and it is still mind-boggling to me. It’s like looking up at the stars and trying to see where they end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Allen Curley’s engaging tale is a story of hope and triumph in the face of the darkness of addiction, revealing that healing is possible for anyone facing similar challenges in their lives. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “Absolution: The Dark Path to Light” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Absolution: The Dark Path to Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
