Author Scott Allen Curley’s New Book, "Absolution: The Dark Path to Light," Follows the Author’s Journey from Addiction and Homelessness to Success and Triumph

Recent release “Absolution: The Dark Path to Light” from Page Publishing author Scott Allen Curley is a moving and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his path from addiction, being incarcerated, and being homeless, and how each of his struggles helped to guide him away from the darkness towards a life of success and happiness.