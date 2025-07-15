Author William R. Baker Jr’s New Book, "Live Free or Die: The Life & Times of John Stark," is a Riveting Story of One Man’s Triumphs That Secured America’s Future

Recent release “Live Free or Die: The Life & Times of John Stark” from Page Publishing author William R. Baker Jr is an eye-opening historical account that centers around John Stark, who played a major role during the American Revolution in winning the nation’s freedom despite his constant battle against the self-interests of others that caused him to be overlooked time and time again.