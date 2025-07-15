Author Roza Klajman’s New Book, "Little House on a Hill: A Journey of Life, Love and Legacy: Based on a True Story," Tells a Story of Survival and Resilience
Page Publishing author Roza Klajman's "Little House on a Hill: A Journey of Life, Love and Legacy" follows Tatiana, born into revolutionary chaos in of 1917 Russia, whose extraordinary resilience carries her through a century of upheaval – from shattered dreams and wrongful imprisonment to unexpected love and the fierce determination to thrive.
Delray Beach, FL, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Roza Klajman has completed her powerful debut novel, "Little House on a Hill: A Journey of Life, Love and Legacy" – a gripping story of survival that transforms family mysteries into an unforgettable tale of human endurance.
Born in 1917 as revolution tears through Russia, Tatiana enters a world where the old regime crumbles and the Soviet Union rises from the ashes. Growing up in Vysokovsk, a small industrial town dependent on its textile factories, she witnesses history's violent turns not from the headlines, but through the intimate lens of a life constantly under siege.
Inspired by unanswered questions in her own family history, Roza spent over a decade researching and crafting this deeply personal narrative. What began as curiosity about relatives lost to history became an obsession to understand how ordinary people survived extraordinary times.
“Tatiana's dreams of becoming a teacher vanish when the sirens of war pierce her small town," Klajman explains. "But this story isn't just about what war takes away – it's about what the human spirit refuses to surrender. Through love, motherhood, abandonment, and even wrongful imprisonment, Tatiana discovers that survival isn't enough. She's determined to build a life worth living.
The novel reveals how one woman's unbreakable will transforms devastating circumstances into unexpected strength. Far from the battlefields yet deeply scarred by political upheaval, Tatiana's journey offers readers both historical insight and timeless inspiration about the power of resilience.
Roza, who now enjoys reading, nature walks, and an active social life in South Florida, considers this book her tribute to all the untold stories buried in family histories. "We think we know what happened to previous generations," she reflects, "but when you dig deeper, you discover that survival stories are often some of the most inspiring stories of all."
Published by Page Publishing, Roza Klajman’s compelling creative nonfiction takes readers along for Tatiana’s journey. Tatiana’s resilience transforms adversity into a journey of profound survival, forging a path that transcends the instability surrounding her.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Little House on a Hill: A Journey of Life, Love and Legacy: Based on a True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Categories