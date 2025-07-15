Author Roza Klajman’s New Book, "Little House on a Hill: A Journey of Life, Love and Legacy: Based on a True Story," Tells a Story of Survival and Resilience

Page Publishing author Roza Klajman's "Little House on a Hill: A Journey of Life, Love and Legacy" follows Tatiana, born into revolutionary chaos in of 1917 Russia, whose extraordinary resilience carries her through a century of upheaval – from shattered dreams and wrongful imprisonment to unexpected love and the fierce determination to thrive.