Author Tommy Scherer’s New Book, "Soul Wars," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Centers Around Interstellar Travel and Spiritual Beings Who Are Able to Leave Their Bodies

Recent release “Soul Wars” from Page Publishing author Tommy Scherer is a riveting, intense tale set in the not-so-distant future that brings together spaceships, romance, and interstellar battles alongside advanced spiritual beings who can leave their bodies in order to interact with the material world.