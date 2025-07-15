Author Tommy Scherer’s New Book, "Soul Wars," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Centers Around Interstellar Travel and Spiritual Beings Who Are Able to Leave Their Bodies
Recent release “Soul Wars” from Page Publishing author Tommy Scherer is a riveting, intense tale set in the not-so-distant future that brings together spaceships, romance, and interstellar battles alongside advanced spiritual beings who can leave their bodies in order to interact with the material world.
Largo, FL, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tommy Scherer, who lives in Clearwater, Florida with his wife Winnie Scherer of 33 years has completed his new book, “Soul Wars”: a stirring tale set in a future in which interstellar travel is possible, and a group of advanced beings are able to leave their physical bodies behind.
“‘Soul Wars’ is a fast-paced original sci-fi saga that ties flying saucers, laser rifles, love, and interstellar battles in with the intriguing concept of advanced spiritual beings who are able to leave their bodies and interact with the material world,” writes Scherer. “It is a light, almost whimsical, touch on a deadly serious activity coupled with a gripping story and an eerie sense of truth running throughout.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tommy Scherer’s provocative tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this futuristic epic, revealing the author’s insight into the human spirit, wit, and imagination that makes this work so compelling, enlightening, and inspiring.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Soul Wars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
