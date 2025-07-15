Author Robert Nichols’s New Book, "Up From the Surface: Handed Off," is a Collection of Poems That Explores the Various Trials and Joys of the Human Condition
Recent release “Up From the Surface: Handed Off” from Page Publishing author Robert Nichols is a poignant and heartfelt assortment of poems that explores all sorts of human behaviors, problems, and solutions for modern life. With each poem, Nichols weaves a beautiful collection of love, humor, and sincerity that is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds.
Sedro-Woolley, WA, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Nichols, who practices in an organization called the Soka Gakkai International, has completed his new book, “Up From the Surface: Handed Off”: a riveting collection of poems and ruminations that explore a variety of struggles and triumphs that are intrinsically linked to the human condition and experience.
“My poems are mostly centered on human behavior, problems, and possible solutions,” writes Nichols. “They also speak of the oneness of our existence, in relation to all other life on the planet, while taking on personal responsibility for the many problems that exist in society, and the environment. My poetry is well-laced with plenty of self reflection, the plight of us common mortals, and maybe developing our greater self, as opposed to allowing our lesser self to remain in control. Also a bit of humor, especially when it comes to our politics, and just the general frame of my fleeting mind, concerning most things, seem to fill the pages of my poetry. Oh yeah, let’s not forget the few poems of love, and more sadly, those concerning that loss of love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Nichols’s stirring assortment is written in the spirit of seeing things on a much deeper level, helping readers to understand that everyone is the creator of their own destiny and their own environment.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Up From the Surface: Handed Off" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
