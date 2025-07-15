Author Robert Nichols’s New Book, "Up From the Surface: Handed Off," is a Collection of Poems That Explores the Various Trials and Joys of the Human Condition

Recent release “Up From the Surface: Handed Off” from Page Publishing author Robert Nichols is a poignant and heartfelt assortment of poems that explores all sorts of human behaviors, problems, and solutions for modern life. With each poem, Nichols weaves a beautiful collection of love, humor, and sincerity that is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds.