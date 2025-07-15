Author Danielle Salmonson’s New Book, "Mistaken Identity," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who, After Losing Her Memory, Must Rediscover Who She is

Recent release “Mistaken Identity” from Page Publishing author Danielle Salmonson is a riveting tale that follows Marianne Bligh, a young woman who awakens with no memory of her past after suffering a terrible accident. After she assumes a new identity that she believes is her own, Marianne must work to unravel the web of lies that have become her new life.