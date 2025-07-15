Author Danielle Salmonson’s New Book, "Mistaken Identity," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who, After Losing Her Memory, Must Rediscover Who She is
Recent release “Mistaken Identity” from Page Publishing author Danielle Salmonson is a riveting tale that follows Marianne Bligh, a young woman who awakens with no memory of her past after suffering a terrible accident. After she assumes a new identity that she believes is her own, Marianne must work to unravel the web of lies that have become her new life.
Katy, TX, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Danielle Salmonson, a loving mother of four and a native of the San Francisco Bay Area who studied journalism at San Francisco State University, has completed her new book, “Mistaken Identity”: a gripping story of a young woman’s journey to rediscover her true identity after losing her memory and living a different life than she has ever known.
“In a world where no one is who they say they are, one can easily be led astray. Marianne Bligh was one such person,” writes Salmonson. “Having been taken advantage of, she finds herself in a desperate situation. With the help of a friend, Marianne decides to move from London to York.
“As Marianne is traveling, she is involved in a fatal accident. All passengers are killed, save Marianne, who is critically injured and unconscious. She wakes up two days later with multiple injuries and amnesia.
“From that day on, Marianne’s life is not her own. Over the next three years, a web of deception grows, and Marianne’s past returns. With her life in danger, Marianne struggles to find a way out.”
Published by Page Publishing, Danielle Salmonson’s enthralling tale is a powerful story of strength and resilience in the face of deception that promises to leave readers spellbound as they follow Marianne’s journey to discover who she truly is.
Readers who wish to experience this character-driven work can purchase “Mistaken Identity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In a world where no one is who they say they are, one can easily be led astray. Marianne Bligh was one such person,” writes Salmonson. “Having been taken advantage of, she finds herself in a desperate situation. With the help of a friend, Marianne decides to move from London to York.
“As Marianne is traveling, she is involved in a fatal accident. All passengers are killed, save Marianne, who is critically injured and unconscious. She wakes up two days later with multiple injuries and amnesia.
“From that day on, Marianne’s life is not her own. Over the next three years, a web of deception grows, and Marianne’s past returns. With her life in danger, Marianne struggles to find a way out.”
Published by Page Publishing, Danielle Salmonson’s enthralling tale is a powerful story of strength and resilience in the face of deception that promises to leave readers spellbound as they follow Marianne’s journey to discover who she truly is.
Readers who wish to experience this character-driven work can purchase “Mistaken Identity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories