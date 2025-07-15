Author Kaitlyn Dones’s New Book, "Turned Around," Follows Twin Sisters Who Were Separated at Birth and Reunite to Uncover the Truth About Their Past
Recent release “Turned Around” from Page Publishing author Kaitlyn Dones introduces Nicole and Samantha, twins separated at birth who grew up in completely different worlds, becoming a cop and a princess, respectively.
Bardstown, KY, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaitlyn Dones has completed her new book, “Turned Around”: an engrossing tale that takes readers into Nicole and Samantha’s journey. One day, their paths cross under mysterious circumstances, forcing them to switch places and for one of them to go into hiding while they unearth the truth. They develop a sisterly bond that was robbed from them at birth. They also might find love along the way.
Author Kaitlyn Dones has always had a love for reading and writing. Ever since she was able to read, she has had a book in her hands. When she got older, she would write short stories until eventually she sat down and started writing books. Kaitlyn also has a love of crafts like drawing, crocheting, and painting.
Dones writes, “A big bed with a canopy, a white dresser that looks brand-new, a makeup desk with a lot of makeup stacked neatly on top, a chair pushed underneath another desk with a lamp on it and a stack of books, a bookshelf filled with a variety of genres of books. A quick look shows a closet filled with dresses and dress shoes in the front and ordinary clothes and shoes hidden in the back.”
She continues, “It looks like she leads a double life. One without the parents knowing I believe. No wonder she and the guard were so friendly with each other. He helps her sneak out. I think I am going to like this girl. I walk out of the closet to stand next to the door and cross my arms.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kaitlyn Dones’s unforgettable tale invites readers to discover whether Sam can keep everyone safe and learn to be a princess overnight or if everything will be revealed too soon.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “Turned Around” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
