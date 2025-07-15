Author Stephen Mullen’s New Book, "A Light of the World," is a Poignant Memoir That Recounts the Incredible Impact the Author’s American Bulldog Thor Had on His Life
Recent release “A Light of the World: A Memoir by Stephen Mullen” from Page Publishing author Stephen Mullen is stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon the relationship that he has shared with his American bulldog Thor, revealing how their relationship has a positive impact on the author’s life and mental health.
Cape Coral, FL, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Mullen, who is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University, has completed his new book, “A Light of the World: A Memoir by Stephen Mullen”: a riveting true story that centers around the author and his moving relationship with his American bulldog Thor, exploring how their bond was a positive and beautiful impact on the author’s mental wellbeing.
Author Stephen Mullen, through his journey in overcoming the challenges associated with schizophrenia, has become an inspiration to many. Stephen is a member of Sigma Tau Delta, International English Honor Society, and Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society. The author is also a former stagehand for a local chapter of IATSE, where he has worked at the TD Garden, Fenway Park, theatres, and other venues in and around Boston during his time living there. Currently, Stephen lives in Southwest Florida with his father, where he loves to play sports, observe wildlife, lift weights, and write as a form of meditation to express his emotions.
“My American bulldog Thor flew into Boston from Alabama as my dad, our friend Carrie, and I picked up our beautiful American bulldog at the airport,” writes Mullen. “As beautiful as he was as a puppy, he grew up to be absolutely gorgeous as an adult American bulldog. Dad, Thor, and I went on ventures in the woods, along cliffs, walks along the ocean, as well as traveling to other geographic locations. Thor’s bravery as a puppy only progressed as he grew older into his adult life in which we walked many mountainous paths that not many dogs could handle with me as Thor’s handler. It is a positive-energy story with wonderful moments shared with me and Thor as well as others that symbolize how Thor was the primary factor in my personal growth in life, especially in dealing with a mental illness. This story, however, does ignite a variety of emotions, so I will say no more.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Mullen’s enthralling tale reveals how Thor managed to heal the author’s mental wounds, symbolizing the therapeutic qualities that animals can have for humans. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Light of the World” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds who have ever had their life touched by an animal.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Light of the World: A Memoir by Stephen Mullen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
