PaxUp Launches New Platform to Transform Airport Route Development and Air Service Planning
PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH today announced the launch of PaxUp, a next-generation, cloud-based analytics platform that empowers airports, tourism authorities, and government stakeholders to develop new air services and pitch new routes to airlines more effectively.
Karlsruhe, Germany, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Combining cutting-edge automation with powerful aviation data, PaxUp streamlines the entire route development process, from market analysis to professional airline engagement. The platform integrates origin and destination (O&D) demand, MIDT data, flight schedules, fare and yield insights, and market benchmarks in one intuitive interface, giving airports the ability to forecast passenger volumes, assess market potential, analyze connectivity, and prepare airline route cases based on credible, data-backed insights.
“We created PaxUp to solve a real pain point for airports: the fragmented, time-consuming process of preparing route cases,” said Lena Renner, Commercial Director at PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH. “By automating data handling and report generation, we’re giving airport teams more time to focus on strategy – and a much stronger story to tell.”
Designed specifically for non-technical users, PaxUp features a guided, plug-and-play workflow that helps route planners and aviation business development teams navigate each step of the route case journey; efficiently, accurately, and with confidence.
“I’m proud that we’ve brought together such an experienced and passionate team for PaxUp,” added Matthias Hunger, Managing Director. “After many years of working closely with airports around the world, we saw the need for a fresh and focused solution, one that’s been built from the ground up and shaped by real-world challenges in air service development.”
PaxUp is now open for demo requests.
Visit www.paxup.com to learn more.
