Hope’s Door Announces Tee Off for Hope
The Inaugural Golf Outing takes place on September 30, 2025, at The Summit Club in Armonk, NY
Hawthorne, NY, July 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hope's Door, a nonprofit which seeks to end domestic violence, is proud to announce its first-ever golf outing, Tee Off for Hope. The inaugural event will take place on September 30 at the members only, Summit Club in Armonk, NY on a vigorous course designed by the famous golf course architect, Rees Jones.
The event marks an exciting new chapter for Hope’s Door in raising awareness about an issue that deeply affects children and families. Funds raised through Tee Off for Hope will support the organization’s commitment to protecting community members affected by intimate partner and family violence. The 44 year old nonprofit seeks to open new channels of communication and expand outreach beyond traditional methods.
The inaugural outing starts with golfer registration at 10:00 am followed by a shotgun start at 12:00 pm to play 18 holes on an expansive terrain. All participants receive breakfast bites, lunch, on-course refreshments, prizes and more. The fun-filled day will end with a 19th Hole Social overlooking the scenic woodlands of Westchester County.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, offering businesses and individuals the chance to increase their visibility all while being involved with a meaningful cause. Golfers can register as individuals or foursomes; early registration rates are available until July 27. For more information: https://bit.ly/Tee_Off_4_Hope
Hope’s Door is a non-profit, 501 (c ) (3) charity that seeks to end domestic violence and to empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. For more information, go to www.HopesDoorNY.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. For free and confidential help, call our 24/7 bilingual hotline at 888-438-8700.
Contact
Hope's Door
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
