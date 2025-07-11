Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach, SC, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Centro Self Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4357 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 739 units totaling 83,835 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate-controlled, and parking unit options to the local communities of Carolina Forest, Socastee, and North Myrtle Beach.
TLV RE SS II Myrtle Beach Owner, LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of July 1, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 4357 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579, contact our office at 843-396-3500, or email us at centromyrtlesc@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
