Rembrandt Charms Supports Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts

Rembrandt Charms is heartbroken by the devastating flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the unimaginable loss so many families are facing. To help support those impacted by this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In addition, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charms, the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Charm (Style #8448), will be donated throughout the month of July to assist with urgent needs of victims, and their families.