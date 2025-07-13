Rembrandt Charms Supports Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
Rembrandt Charms is heartbroken by the devastating flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the unimaginable loss so many families are facing. To help support those impacted by this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In addition, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charms, the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Charm (Style #8448), will be donated throughout the month of July to assist with urgent needs of victims, and their families.
Buffalo, NY, July 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rembrandt Charms is deeply saddened by the recent flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the devastating loss experienced by so many in the region.
In response to this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help support families and communities affected by the flooding.
Additionally, through the month of July, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charm styles — the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Tag with Botonny Cross Accent Charm (Style #8448) — will be donated to aid the most urgent needs of flood victims, their families, and relief efforts in Central Texas.
“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the flooding in Texas,” said Eric Lux, President of Rembrandt Charms. “We hope this small gesture helps provide support and comfort to those facing unimaginable loss.”
Rembrandt Charms also extends its gratitude to the first responders, volunteers, and local organizations who are providing critical support with strength, compassion, and unwavering dedication.
John Lavelle
Marketing Director, Rembrandt Charms
jlavelle@rembrandtcharms.com
About Rembrandt Charms
Rembrandt Charms is a family-owned company that has been designing and manufacturing charms and charm bracelets for over 55 years. Only Rembrandt Charms offers thousands of charms in such a wide range of precious metals, including Sterling Silver, Gold Plate, 10 and 14 Karat Yellow Gold, and 14 Karat White Gold. Sterling Silver merchandise is Rhodium Plated to prevent tarnishing.
All Rembrandt Charms merchandise is manufactured in the United States or Canada, and is covered by our Lifetime Warranty, reflecting the craftsmanship, dedication and commitment of our entire staff. The Rembrandt Charms collection is available exclusively through authorized retail jewelers. Please go to “Find a Retailer” on our website to find a store near you.
Contact
