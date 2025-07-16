East Valley Psychiatric Services: A New Era of Personalized Mental Health Care in Arizona
Queen Creek, AZ resident, Joseph Caracci, a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, announces the launch of East Valley Psychiatric Services, a mental health practice serving Gilbert, Queen Creek, Mesa, Chandler, and San Tan Valley. With a focus on holistic, evidence-based care, the practice offers personalized treatment plans for ADHD, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more. Patients can expect compassionate and collaborative care in a judgment-free environment.
Queen Creek, AZ, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Caracci, a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP), is excited to announce the launch of East Valley Psychiatric Services, LLC, a new mental health care practice dedicated to serving the communities of Gilbert, Queen Creek, Mesa, Chandler, and San Tan Valley. This practice provides compassionate and comprehensive psychiatric services for a range of mental health issues, including ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, insomnia, PTSD, and more.
East Valley Psychiatric Services believes that mental health disorders are multifactorial and require a holistic approach to treatment. “Our goal is to understand and address the root causes of each individual’s challenges,” said Caracci. “East Valley Psychiatric Services utilizes evidence-based care to ensure our patients receive informed and effective treatment.”
The practice is committed to providing care in a non-judgmental environment where confidentiality is respected. This fosters an atmosphere of compassion, allowing patients to feel comfortable discussing sensitive issues. By focusing on strategic medication management, the team aims to minimize polypharmacy and prescribe the lowest effective doses, reducing the risk of side effects.
Patients can expect a collaborative conversation about their medical and psychiatric history, facilitating a personalized treatment plan that may include:
Medication Options: When appropriate, East Valley Psychiatric Services explores medication therapies that align with each patient’s unique needs.
Counseling or Therapy Referrals: Recommendations for therapy are tailored to individual preferences and needs.
Lifestyle and Supplement Guidance: Holistic input to promote overall mental wellness.
Follow-Up Timeline: A clear plan for ongoing assessment and support.
The practice also embraces an educational approach, ensuring that each patient understands their diagnosis and the factors contributing to it. This knowledge empowers individuals to take an active role in their treatment, allowing for a collaborative plan that aligns with their values and beliefs.
A Vision of Hope
Joseph Caracci emphasizes the importance of hope in mental health treatment, stating, “The brain can change over time due to neuroplasticity. With the right support and treatment, recovery is possible.” This belief instills a sense of optimism within the care provided at East Valley Psychiatric Services.
About Joseph Caracci
Joseph Caracci is a highly trained PMHNP with a passion for improving mental health outcomes in his community. With extensive experience in psychiatric care, he is dedicated to providing high-quality mental health services that address each person's unique needs.
Location and Contact Information
East Valley Psychiatric Services is located at 4365 E Pecos Road, Suite 138, Gilbert, AZ 85295. For inquiries or to schedule an appointment, please call (866) 387-7924.
Join us in this journey towards mental wellness. At East Valley Psychiatric Services, we are committed to your mental health and well-being.
Contact
Joseph Caracci
866-387-7924
