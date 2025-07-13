The Peter Sprague Quartet at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, July 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Peter Sprague Quartet explores the jazz tradition of improvisation but with a slightly different spin – they bring their jazz viewpoint to songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream. The quartet includes Leonard Patton doing vocals, Danny Green on piano, Mackenzie Leighton on bass, and Peter who plays a double neck guitar.
Peter Sprague — guitar
Leonard Patton — vocals
Danny Green — piano
Mackenzie Leighton — bass
The Peter Sprague Quartet will run on August 4 and 5 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $50. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to reserve seats.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
