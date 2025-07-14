Star Class Films Announces “Breakdown” – A Bold Reimagining of the Sci-Fi Classic Metropolis
“Breakdown,” a dramatic reinterpretation of the legendary film Metropolis, is in development at Star Class Films. Actor Remo Vinzens will star in the upcoming release, expected in 2027.
West Hollywood, CA, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Star Class Films has confirmed the development of Breakdown, a dramatic remake of the science fiction classic Metropolis. The film is currently in the scripting phase and is expected to premiere in 2027. Actor Remo Vinzens has been cast in the lead role, with director negotiations underway.
Breakdown offers a modern reinterpretation of the timeless story about class division, industrial society, and human identity. With a fresh visual concept and updated narrative structure, the remake aims to resonate with a contemporary global audience. The production will retain the core themes of the original film while expanding its emotional and cinematic scope.
The project is being produced by Star Class Films, known for actor-led storytelling and international collaboration. Further production details, including filming locations and casting, will be announced in the coming month.
About Star Class Films
Star Class Films is an independent film production company based in Zurich and West Hollywood. Founded in 2015, it focuses on international feature film development, actor-driven storytelling, and cross-cultural collaborations for global audiences.
Contact
Management Star ClassContact
Alan Burke
+1 (914)-556-5559
