NewTek Introduces the RVD Series Hall Effect Angle Sensors for Demanding Industrial Applications
NewTek has launched the RVD Series Hall Effect Angle Sensors designed to meet the high demands of industrial environments where precision, reliability and durability are critical.
Pennsauken, NJ, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Utilizing Hall Effect technology, these sensors provide exceptional rotational position (angle) measurement, offering high performance and dependability in the harshest conditions.
The non-contact design of these sensors measures rotational position without mechanical moving parts that can wear out over time. This unique feature extends the angle sensor’s operational life and ensures long-term measurement stability. In industrial settings where sensor downtime can be costly, this durability translates into long-term cost savings.
The non-contact measurement also enhances noise immunity, allowing for accurate measurements in environments with significant electrical magnetic interference. The RVD series provide excellent repeatability for consistent performance and operate in dusty, wet or oily environments. This makes them ideal for use in machinery, engines and other demanding environments.
The RVD Hall Effect Angle Sensors are highly rugged and can withstand a variety of harsh conditions, including extreme temperatures, vibration, and moisture. They offer a fast response time, making them suitable for dynamic motion applications. Their reliability and robustness make them ideal for various sectors, including automotive, industrial, aerospace and energy, where they can be used for measuring angles in applications such as:
Actuator feedback
Valve actuation and gear monitoring
Robotic joint and arm movement
Shaft rotation for motorized systems
Valve position monitoring
Motorized actuator feedback
Automotive steering angle
NewTek RVD Hall Effect Rotary Position Sensors operate over a wide temperature range of -30°C to 80°C, exhibiting excellent linearity of +0.3% of full range output. These angle sensors are also tolerant to shock and vibration. Their small size and versatile mounting options allow for easy integration into tight or complex mechanical designs, while digital output provides for an easy interface with microcontrollers, PLCs, and embedded systems.
The RVD Series Hall Effect Angle Sensors combine cutting-edge technology with practical design, ensuring optimal performance in demanding industrial environments.
Contact
NewTek Sensor Solutions
Mike Marciante
856-406-6877
www.newteksensors.com
