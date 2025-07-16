Author Payton Pearson’s New Book, "Black & White: Odyssey of Eden," Follows a Scientist Who Accidentally Creates a Machine Allowing Him to Traverse Space and Time

Recent release “Black & White: Odyssey of Eden” from Page Publishing author Payton Pearson is a riveting novel that follows James Black, a scientist who somehow manages to create a machine capable of traveling through time. With the seemingly unlimited ability to cross the space-time continuum, Black must work to find a way to put his machine to good use, even if it might be an impossible task.