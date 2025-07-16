Author Payton Pearson’s New Book, "Black & White: Odyssey of Eden," Follows a Scientist Who Accidentally Creates a Machine Allowing Him to Traverse Space and Time
Recent release “Black & White: Odyssey of Eden” from Page Publishing author Payton Pearson is a riveting novel that follows James Black, a scientist who somehow manages to create a machine capable of traveling through time. With the seemingly unlimited ability to cross the space-time continuum, Black must work to find a way to put his machine to good use, even if it might be an impossible task.
Roseville, CA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Payton Pearson, a United States Air Force veteran who holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering through the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has completed his new book, “Black & White: Odyssey of Eden”: a compelling tale that follows a scientist who attempts to use his newly created time travel device to make a positive impact on the world.
Throughout his military career, author Payton Pearson earned his commercial pilot license and flew the RC-135, in which he deployed on three separate occasions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. In addition to his distinguished military service record, he is also a real estate entrepreneur, owning several rental properties across the United States, and having worked with other individuals in several joint ventures.
“The world is in turmoil, facing inertias on both a conscious and subconscious level, which no one quite knows how to stop,” writes Pearson. “James Black, also known primarily as ‘The Scientist,’ was just dabbling around in a makeshift lab he had created for himself, when after combining a plethora of random variables together, he made a discovery that changed everything…and showed him everything for better or for worse. He created the first time machine, but it was far more than just that.
“As The Scientist continued to plumb the depths of this new device, which he quickly discovers allows him to traverse time and space as if having a boat in a river—making the trips simple and workaday—he also quickly discovers just how massive of an undertaking it will be for him to do any amount of good with it, maybe perhaps, even a hopeless one.”
Published by Page Publishing, Payton Pearson’s enthralling series will take readers on an odyssey through infinite parallel realities, near-infinite spans of time and space, and a veritable hell of tragedy, pain, and suffering that ultimately gives way after untold effort and resistance to the only future that exists past the Great Divide, a future that only exists if The Scientist never gives up.
Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Black & White: Odyssey of Eden” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Black & White: Odyssey of Eden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
