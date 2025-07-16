Author Naim Atarud’s New Book, “Stuck in Afghanistan: An Odyssey through Adventure, Chaos, and US Withdrawal,” Offers an Intimate Portrayal of the Author’s Homeland
Recent release “Stuck in Afghanistan: An Odyssey through Adventure, Chaos, and US Withdrawal” from Page Publishing author Naim Atarud is woven with the threads of his homeland’s history, mirroring its struggles and triumphs.
Dublin, OH, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Naim Atarud, who was born amidst the turmoil of the Russian invasion in 1984 in a humble Afghan home, has completed his new book, “Stuck in Afghanistan: An Odyssey through Adventure, Chaos, and US Withdrawal”: a mesmerizing work that presents the author’s intimate understanding of Afghanistan’s social, political, and economic complexities gained from the ground, lending an unparalleled authenticity to his writings.
Author Naim Atarud’s life story is a testament to resilience, ambition, and the transformative power of education and hard work. From the dusty lanes of war-torn Afghanistan to the boardrooms of one of its most influential enterprises, Naim’s ascent is nothing short of remarkable.
As a young man, Naim’s thirst for knowledge and his desire to uplift his community led him to pursue higher education. His academic odyssey spanned continents and disciplines, culminating in advanced degrees in management, business, international relations, law, and political science. This diverse education equipped him to navigate the intricate maze of global business and diplomacy.
In his professional life, Naim emerged as a visionary strategist and entrepreneur. His leadership transformed an Afghan enterprise into a juggernaut, championing operational efficiency and sustainable development. His commitment to progress in Afghan society is reflected in his efforts to address its multifaceted challenges.
Naim’s earlier publications, “I Can Be Successful” and “How to Conduct a Successful Negotiation,” published in 2020, showcase his expertise and acute insight into Afghanistan’s evolving landscape. However, “Stuck in Afghanistan” is his magnum opus.
In “Stuck in Afghanistan,” Naim intertwines his personal experiences, observations, and aspirations to paint a compelling portrait of a nation’s endurance and its people’s unyielding spirit. For American readers, this book offers a rare insider’s perspective of Afghanistan’s complex society, framed by the captivating story of a man who rose from the ashes of conflict to become a beacon of hope and progress.
Atarud shares, “Afghanistan, a land of breathtaking beauty and profound contrasts, has been my lifelong teacher. It is a country where resilience and survival are not just virtues but daily acts of courage. Over the course of my life, I have witnessed six regime changes, six ideologies, six political systems, and six changes to our national flag. Where other nations have preserved a single flag and governing system for centuries, Afghanistan has endured a relentless cycle of reinvention and upheaval. These changes are not merely political—they represent the ongoing struggles and aspirations of a people caught between tradition and modernity, between hope and despair.”
Published by Page Publishing, Naim Atarud’s impactful work is not just a narrative; it is a bridge connecting two worlds—his cherished Afghanistan and his new home in the United States.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Stuck in Afghanistan: An Odyssey through Adventure, Chaos, and US Withdrawal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
